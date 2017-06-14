Glasgow 2018 European Championships tickets go on sale

Video

Tickets have gone on sale for the 11-day multi-sport event involving more than 3,000 competitors.

Glasgow will host the European Championships for six major sports from 2-12 August 2018, while Berlin hosts the European athletics from 7-12 August.

Aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf will take place at 12 venues.

It will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Scotland since the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.