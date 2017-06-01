Video
New kit allows 'dementia experience' in Aberdeen
A kit which allows people to experience what it is like to have dementia and other conditions has been introduced in Aberdeen.
Workshops are being held at the the city's Royal Cornhill Hospital using specially modified goggles, gloves and other equipment to simulate symptoms.
It is aimed at carers and those who have friends or relatives affected by such conditions.
BBC Scotland's Fiona Stalker tried out the equipment.
-
01 Jun
- From the section Scotland