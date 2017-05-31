General election 2017: Shetland hustings

Video

The BBC has hosted a special election hustings for the Shetland and Orkney constituency ahead of the general election on 8 June.

Candidates' top priorities for the local area and the voting age for young people were discussed at the start of the discussion.

The panel then moved on to local issues including Brexit and the Common Fisheries Policy.

The discussion was chaired by BBC journalist Daniel Lawson (fourth from left) with panellists Stuart Hill, Independent; Robina Barton, Labour; Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat; Miriam Brett, SNP; and Jamie Halcro Johnston, Conservative.

UKIP candidate Robert Smith was unable to attend the debate which was recorded in Shetland Museum, Lerwick, before an audience.