Child abuse inquiry hears apologies over 'deplorable' attacks

Video

The first hearings in the Scottish child abuse inquiry have been held in Edinburgh.

Lady Smith, chair of the inquiry into historical abuse of children in residential care, heard apologies from a number of organisations which ran children's homes around the country.

More than 60 institutions, including several top private schools and church bodies, are being investigated.

Survivors of child abuse have said they want more people to feel confident enough to give testimony to ensure better safeguards in the future.