Manchester Attack: Father tells of bomb 'carnage'

A man from Wishaw has told BBC Scotland of his shock at witnessing the immediate aftermath of the Manchester bomb attack - as he desperately tried to find his daughter.

Jimmy Geddes was waiting outside the Manchester Arena when the suicide bomber struck on Monday.

Meanwhile, the family of 14 year-old Eilidh MacLeod from Barra, who was killed in the attack, have said they are praying that her friend Laura Macintyre makes a full recovery.

Laura is still in hospital in Manchester.