Barack Obama enjoys himself on the golf course in St Andrews during first trip to Scotland
Barack Obama, the former US President, enjoyed himself on the golf course in St Andrews during his first trip to Scotland.
He arrived in Edinburgh by private jet on Friday morning ahead of a charity event where he will address philanthropy and business leaders.
The golfing enthusiast then headed to St Andrews, where he played on the Old Course.
He was joined by Sir Tom Hunter, whose charitable foundation had invited Mr Obama to speak in Edinburgh.
26 May
