Scotland's one-minute silence for Manchester

People in Glasgow's main train station stopped to observe a minute's silence for those killed and injured in the Manchester bomb attack.

Schoolchildren in Kirkwall, the General Assembly, politicians in Holyrood, people in Dundee and Lerwick all paused at 11:00.

Several Scots were at the Ariana Grande concert in the city's MEN Arena on Monday when suicide bomber Salmen Abedi struck.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from Barra died in the attack. Her friend Laura MacIntyre is seriously injured and remains in hospital.