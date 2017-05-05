Video shows alleged hen harrier shooting
RSPB Scotland is seeking a meeting with prosecutors after a court case against a former gamekeeper was dropped despite video allegedly showing him shooting a protected bird.

RSPB Scotland is seeking an urgent meeting with prosecutors after a lengthy court case against a former gamekeeper was dropped. Stanley Gordon denied illegally killing a bird of prey in Moray and prosecutors ruled out using video evidence in the case.