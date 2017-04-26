Rescued surfer: 'I was convinced I would die'

Video

A surfer who was rescued after 32 hours at sea said he was "almost convinced" he was going to die.

A rescued surfer told his family he had "made himself at peace" with not surviving after 32 hours stranded at sea.

Matthew Bryce, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, was found 13 miles off the Argyll coast on Monday night after going surfing on Sunday morning.

From his hospital bed in Belfast, he said he watched the sun set, believing he would not survive another night.