Video

Diver Ivan Doychev, who was missing for more than 10 hours in the sea off Orkney, is picked up by Wing Munro, coxswain with the Thurso lifeboat, from the Russian sail training vessel Yunyi Baltiets.

Coastguards have said he was conscious and in a reasonable condition.