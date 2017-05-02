Video

One of the men accused of child sex abuse in football in a BBC documentary has been tracked down to the US.

Celtic Boys Club founder and former coach Jim Torbett, who has been previously convicted of sexually assaulting boys, faces fresh allegations of abusing young players.

He denies the allegations.

Last month, BBC Scotland aired allegations by two men that they were sexually abused by Jim Torbett when they played for Celtic Boys Club.