Video

Scotland will go to the polls on 18 September to decide on the country's constitutional future.

The first in a series of BBC special debates on the Scottish independence referendum has been held in Greenock.

Blogger and journalist Alex Massie commented on the strength of the Scottish Conservative party: "The SNP talk about Scotland as though it were a Tory-free zone.

"One in five Scottish voters, at the last election, voted for the Scottish nationalists, one in six voted for Scottish Conservatives which suggests that, if you like, the fundamentalist base of both parties is roughly equivalent in size."

Mr Massie's fellow panel members were Anas Sarwar MP, Fiona Hyslop MSP and Sanjeev Kohli.

The Referendum Debate will be available to watch on the BBCiPlayer for one week following transmission.