Edinburgh prepares for royal wedding
Final preparations are underway for Scotland's Royal Wedding.
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips is to marry England rugby star Mike Tindall in Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on Saturday.
27 Jul 2011
