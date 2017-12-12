Restaurateurs need to be Brexit 'positive'

Video

The restaurateur Marcus Wareing says he voted Remain in the EU referendum and was shocked by the Brexit win - but now takes a positive view about leaving the European Union.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Brexit meant Britain having to potentially build its own future with "a really interesting twist... that we Brits have got to get out of bed and work maybe a little bit harder. I think it is going to make us better employers".

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 13 December on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)