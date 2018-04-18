Media player
MPs speak out about increasing anti-Semitism
'We will not be bullied.'
That was the declaration of several Labour MPs in Parliament yesterday as they spoke about the nature and amount of anti-Semitic abuse they had experienced in recent months.
BBC Parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme was watching the highly-charged debate in the Commons yesterday.
18 Apr 2018
