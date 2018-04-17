Video
MPs debate airstrikes in Syria and Windrush migrants
One the first day back for Parliament after the Easter break, BBC parliamentary correspondent Sean Curran reports on the Prime Minister Theresa May facing extensive questioning from MPs over her decision to involve the UK in airstrikes in Syria - without consulting Parliament first.
There were questions too for Home Secretary Amber Rudd on the "Windrush" generation. She apologised for the "appalling" treatment Windrush migrants have received.
