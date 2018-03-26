Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Highlights of the week in Parliament presented by Mandy Baker.
Why did the 1936 Olympics suddenly become a talking point at Westminster? And hear what MPs have to say about British passports being produced in France - all on The Week in Parliament, presented by Mandy Baker.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-parliaments-43543912/highlights-of-the-week-in-parliament-presented-by-mandy-bakerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window