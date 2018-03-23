Are hereditary peers the real rebels?

Video

Hereditary Conservative peer Viscount Trenchard gets into a dispute with two Conservatives appointed to the House of Lords - by suggesting that hereditaries are more independent.

The disagreement took place in a debate on the latest attempt to abolish by-elections among the hereditary peers when one of them dies.

The House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) (Abolition of By-Elections) Bill has been introduced by Labour's Lord Grocott.