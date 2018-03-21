Media player
Boris Johnson agrees Putin will use World Cup as Hitler used the 1936 Olympics
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been questioned by Labour MP Ian Austin about the safety of fans at the World Cup - and about whether England should be participating at all.
Mr Austin compared the event to the 1936 Olympics held in Nazi Germany and used by Hitler for propaganda purposes.
Mr Johnson said that his comparison with 1936 was right.
21 Mar 2018
