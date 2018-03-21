Media player
MPs voice their anger about EU fishing quotas
Parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme reports on a feisty debate in Parliament yesterday at the decision for the UK to abide by EU fisheries policies during the Brexit transition period.
Dozens of MPs, including some Conservatives, voiced their disappointment at the decision.
21 Mar 2018
