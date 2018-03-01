Video

Sean Curran reports from Westminster as Theresa May rejects the EU's draft Brexit treaty and clashes with Jeremy Corbyn over Northern Ireland's border with the Irish Republic.

Also on the programme:

* Labour condemns the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for not staying in the Commons chamber to answer questions about his comments on the Irish border.

* MPs approve a new complaints and grievance procedure for people working in Parliament following allegations of abuse.

* There are calls in the House of Lords for government action to help retailers after the collapse of two big high street firms.