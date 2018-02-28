Listen: Tuesday's Today in Parliament

Video

Susan Hulme reports from Westminster where a former head of the World Trade Organization, Pascal Lamy says he cannot see how to avoid customs posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Also on the programme:

* former bosses of the collapsed construction firm Carillion were described as 'delusional' by a Labour MP when they gave evidence to a Commons committee

* the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix has denied claims that his firm influenced the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum.