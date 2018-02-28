MP Pete Wishart 'hates' Commons culture

Media player
SNP MP: Westminster culture 'oozes patriarchy'
The culture of the House of Commons "oozes patriarchy" and laws are designed on a "sea of booze", SNP MP Pete Wishart has said.
He was speaking in a debate about a new complaints and grievance policy for Parliament.
28 Feb 2018
