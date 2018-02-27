Listen to Today in Parliament: Monday

Video

As President Putin orders a pause in the fighting in Syria, the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says anyone found responsible for using chemical weapons in the conflict should be held accountable. Boris Johnson tells MPs Russia should use its influence to bring the Assad regime to the negotiating table.

Also on the programme.

* The public spending watchdog focuses on the problems with the franchise for rail services on the East Coast Mainline.

* Opposition MPs say the Government must stump up for a decent pay rise for the country's fire-fighters.

* Should British military spending be increased in view of the new assertiveness of President Putin's Russia ?