Katie Price has been telling MPs about the repeated abuse that her first child Harvey, who has disabilities, has received online.

Her petition, which has the support of 200 thousand people, demands a change in the law to punish malicious online trolls.

The Commons Petitions Committee invited Katie Price to give evidence about her campaign. She appeared on Tuesday 6th February, alongside her mother Amy Price.

Listen: Keith Macdougall reports on the hearing for Today in Parliament.

