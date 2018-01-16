Donald Tusk on Brexit: 'Our hearts are still open to you'
The President of the European Council says that Brexit will happen, unless there is a "change of heart" from the UK.
Donald Tusk was speaking to the European Parliament, which is meeting in Strasbourg.
He told MEPs: "Wasn't it David Davis himself who said: 'If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy?"
"We, here on the continent, haven't had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open to you".
