EU flag and Union Flag
How long would it take Britain to leave the EU?

How long would it take for Britain to negotiate its way out of the European Union if the vote leave campaign wins the day at the referendum in June?

EU rules say two years but the former Cabinet Secretary Lord O'Donnell has suggested that it could take up to a decade.

Ross Hawkins examines the arguments.

  • 30 Mar 2016
