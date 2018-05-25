Brokenshire: There were some pretty dark moments

Video

At the end of last year everything changed for the then Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire when he discovered he had lung cancer and would need to step down from government.

Four months after surgery he is back in the cabinet as minister for housing and communities, and will spend the bank holiday weekend walking 21 miles across 21 London bridges in the memory of Jimmy Mizen, a teenager who murdered 10 years ago.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP spoke to Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson about his illness and recovery.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter