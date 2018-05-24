Section 28 architect 'sorry' if people hurt

Video

Baroness Knight, the woman largely responsible for introducing Section 28, has said she was sorry if the law hurt anyone.

She told the former editor of Attitude magazine, Matthew Todd, that her intention had been the "wellbeing of children" and that if it had not turned out that way then she was sorry.

Section 28 was a clause of a local government act, to stop a council promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.

It was introduced 30 years ago and no one was successfully prosecuted under the act.

