28-year-old: I am not your typical lord mayor

Video

Magid Magid has been causing a stir since being elected as Lord Mayor of Sheffield at the age of 28, he's the youngest person to hold the office, the city's first Green mayor, and the city's first Somali mayor.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn how he forced himself to watch her programme, and learned to love it.

The mayor moved to the Yorkshire city aged five, after six months in an Ethiopian refugee camp. He discussed the UK's immigration policy and treatment of refugees with Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

