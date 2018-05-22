Abortion debate: Rees-Mogg v Swinson
Abortion debate: Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jo Swinson

Ahead of the Republic of Ireland referendum vote on its abortion laws, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson and Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

  • 22 May 2018
