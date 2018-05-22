Media player
Gove: 'Higher environmental standards' outside EU
The UK will have "higher environmental standards" outside the EU, Michael Gove told the Today programme.
He said primary legislation to give local government more powers will be proposed and all "conventional" cars will be banned by 2040.
22 May 2018
