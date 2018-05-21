Bercow admits muttering the word 'stupid'
Speaker John Bercow admits 'muttering the word stupid'

Commons Speaker John Bercow, who has been accused of calling Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman", has defended himself in a statement to MPs.

"I respect all of my colleagues," he said, adding that his muttering of the word "stupid" was to describe how he felt about the way the government had scheduled Commons business.

