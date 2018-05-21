'I was bullied from a very young age'

Video

A report from the Children's Society on cyber-bullying and mental health has criticised social media companies for their "inconsistent and inadequate" response.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted the government does not how many underage children are creating online accounts.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka spoke to Richard Crelllin of the Children's Society and to Tamanna Miah who suffered online abuse.

If you’ve been affected by bullying, help and support is available here

If you are affected by self harm, help and support is available here