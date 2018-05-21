'Mundell should respect devolution or go'
Scottish Secretary David Mundell should resign if he cannot respect devolution during the Brexit process, The SNP's leader in Westminster has said.

Ian Blackford told The Westminster Hour that "he should be Scotland's man in the cabinet, he should not be the cabinet's man in Scotland."

