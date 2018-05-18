Hannan: 'No deal better than a bad deal'

Video

Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan, who was a prominent Leave campaigner, says that the vast majority of Conservative MPs want Brexit to restore sovereign control to the UK but also to provide for the "closest relationship with our European neighbours".

Talking to Newsnight's Nicholas Watt, Mr Hannan warned that the UK may be forced to accept a no deal.

"No deal is plainly better than a bad deal... Imagine that you were buying a car and you said to the car dealer: 'I am definitely going to walk out of this showroom with your vehicle, now let's sit down and haggle about the price.' That would be a ridiculous position."