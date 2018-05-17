'Would you live in cladding-covered house?'

Video

Labour's Diane Abbott asks the housing minister if he would live in a house with combustible cladding, after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Minister Dominic Raab told BBC Question Time the government "have made it very clear we will proceed to ban combustible cladding" but consultation was needed first because combustible cladding was "a technical issue".

Ms Abbott hit back: "The 71 people who died were not a 'technical issue' and you need to step up."