Why traditional political map is being redrawn

Video

Voters on the move and the Brexit vote mean some traditional Conservative and Labour seats are being lost to political opponents.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka heard from YouGov's Chris Curtis and Labour MP Lisa Nandy on why some parts of the country have been changing their political allegiances.

