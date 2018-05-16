Corbyn: UK 'recklessness putting jobs at risk'

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on UK jobs market after Brexit
The government's "complete lack of clarity" over its future trade relationship with the EU means some big employers could leave the UK, Labour's leader has warned.
But Theresa May criticised Jeremy Corbyn for his stance on triggering Article 50 and said the party always "sold Britain out".
16 May 2018
