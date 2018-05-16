Friction in EU trade or next cabinet meeting?
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on cabinet splits over trade deal

Jeremy Corbyn opened PMQs by teasing the prime minister about reported splits in her cabinet over future UK-EU customs arrangements.

Theresa May replied by highlighting some Labour figures who appeared to be off-message over party policy, and asked him where Labour stood on a second EU referendum.

