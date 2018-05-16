Video
Chris Grayling defends handling of East Coast line
The government is facing criticism over the East Coast Main Line rail franchise after announcing it would be brought back under state ownership.
Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling defended the government's handling of the service.
He said it would continue to make money for the taxpayer, "just not as much as expected", and rejected calls to renationalise the entire rail network.
