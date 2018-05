Video

The prime minister was asked by Labour MP Virendra Sharma to find more funding for Sure Start children's centres as a "true memorial" to the late Baroness Jowell.

Theresa May said it would "remain a key part" and its legacy had been been "built on" with 15 hours of free childcare for disadvantaged two-year-olds, and 30 hours for three and four year-olds.

