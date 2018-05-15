Corbyn intervenes to hail Wenger

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn intervenes to hail Arsene Wenger
In a rare move for a leader of the opposition, Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn intervened on a backbench debate to praise Arsene Wenger, who has just left the club after 22 years as manager.
The adjournment debate was called by Conservative MP Huw Merriman to highlight the Frenchman's contribution to English football.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window