Threats to funding of teachers for deaf children

Video

Labour MP Caroline Flint and Conservative MP Ed Vaizey are asked about funding for teachers who help deaf children.

Jo Campion, deputy director of the National Deaf Children's Society, said the services were at "breaking point" as she presented its research which showed a third of councils in England plan to cut their budgets for the service.

No minister from the Department for Education was available for this Daily Politics debate.

Watch Bristol mother on cutting teachers for deaf children

