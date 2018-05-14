'Not having a teacher of the deaf inconceivable'

Video

A third of councils in England are planning to cut their budgets for deaf children, according data obtained by the National Deaf Children's Society from Freedom of Information requests.

BBC Daily Politics producer Nick Raikes spoke to one Bristol mother to find out what these services mean to her and her family.

Watch studio debate with deputy director of the National Deaf Children's Society and MPs.

