PMQs: Bad politics or democracy at its best?

Video

From Tony Blair's description of John Major's premiership as "weak, weak, weak" to David Cameron's advice for Angela Eagle to "calm down, dear", Prime Minister's Question's has provided some of the most dramatic moments in the Commons.

Former Labour advisor Ayesha Hazarika, who has co-authored a book about PMQs, spoke to the Westminster Hour's John Beesley about the meticulous preparation, nerves of steel, and a ready wit, needed by PMs for the weekly session.