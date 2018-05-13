Jowell 'convinced me to make Olympic bid'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dame Tessa Jowell 'convinced me to make Olympic bid'

Dame Tessa Jowell persuaded Tony Blair to support a bid to bring the Olympics to the UK, the former Labour prime minister has said.

Mr Blair said there was "a lot of opposition" to making a bid and he had been advised that there was "no chance" of winning it.

But Dame Tessa convinced him during a discussion in the garden at Number 10 and "the rest is history", he said.

  • 13 May 2018