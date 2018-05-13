Tessa Jowell was an 'incredible human being'

Media player
Tessa Jowell was an 'extraordinary politician and incredible human being'
Dame Tessa Jowell was an "extraordinary politician and incredible human being", the former Labour director of communications Alastair Campbell has said.
Mr Campbell, who is godfather to Dame Tessa's children, was speaking after hearing of her death at the age of 70.
She was an "inspiring and wonderful person", he said.
13 May 2018
