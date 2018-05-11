Making your mind up over the political week

Video

Channelling the Bucks Fizz band who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, political journalists Jo Coburn and Kevin Maguire re-enact THAT dance as they look back over the political week.

European politics, once more, dominated the domestic politics as millions of TV viewers await the 2018 song contest this coming weekend, while Radio 2's Ken Bruce tried to keep order in This Week's review of the week.