Making your mind up over the political week

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westminster political review with Jo Coburn and Kevin Maguire
Channelling the Bucks Fizz band who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, political journalists Jo Coburn and Kevin Maguire re-enact THAT dance as they look back over the political week.
European politics, once more, dominated the domestic politics as millions of TV viewers await the 2018 song contest this coming weekend, while Radio 2's Ken Bruce tried to keep order in This Week's review of the week.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44087400/westminster-political-review-with-jo-coburn-and-kevin-maguireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window