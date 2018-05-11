Is Brexit driving us round the bend?

Video

After columnist Matthew Parris claimed this "ridiculous Brexit thing" was spoiling his summer and his life, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from MP Peter Bone, and columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

They take opposing views on the UK leaving the EU and what the result and negotiations are doing for their health.

